Blood stain on carpet is “all I have left of my baby”: Woman says her DIY abortion was like a “horror movie”

A woman has said that her DIY home abortion was “like a scene out of a horror movie” and that a blood stain on her carpet is now all she has left of her baby. Kirsty had a DIY home abortion after being coerced by her boyfriend.

DIY home abortion regulations were implemented in Britain in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Women can get chemical abortion drugs following a phone or video call. They then perform their own abortion at home with no medical supervision or support. Under the regime, women are not seen by a medical professional and the abortion drugs are sent through the post.

Kirsty has now spoken out, describing her horrific ordeal with DIY home abortion to March for Life.

“It was all very quick”

Describing her phone call with the abortion provider, Kirsty said: “It was a very brief conversation… but I couldn’t speak to anybody else. There wasn’t anyone else I could phone just for a bit of perspective… I wasn’t offered any pre-appointments such as a scan to see how far gone I was and whether the procedure would be safe. I would have liked the scan because it would have helped me look at things in a different way. I also wasn’t offered any other appointments to go through procedures or risk factors of it. It was all very quick and brief like they wanted to get it out of the way.”

“Something I try to blur out”

Kirsty continued: “I took the first part of the abortion medication on a Saturday night. I don’t remember the date, it’s something I try to blur out now.

“I took the final part of the medication on Monday… I remember just trying to sleep through the entire thing. I had really bad cramps as I was drifting off to sleep.

“I just remember lifting up the blanket and it being like a scene out of a horror movie… As difficult as it was because my cramps were really bad, I had to try and get myself out of bed and I knew I was going to make a mess straight away.

“As I got up I could feel a drip of blood coming down my legs. And the I looked down and I’d made a mess on the carpet."

“Stain on the carpet is all I’ve got left of by baby”

“And till this day I still have a stain on the carpet which is all I’ve got left of my baby. Then I rushed into the shower and I just remember washing the blood with my baby down the shower.

“After I got out of the shower, I changed out of the pyjamas I was in and put them into a bin bag and hid them in the cupboard… I have since tried washing them but the stains are still there, but I think they’re there for a reason, because that’s all I’ve got left of my baby now.”

“My home will never be a happy, safe place again”

Kirsty said: “Since then it’s been a downhill struggle coming to terms with what I’ve done… If I’d been given the option to speak to somebody… my decision wouldn’t be what I made back then and I would have had my baby with me now, because she was due on December 10th. My Christmas would have been everything I’d hoped it would have been when I found out I was pregnant.

“Looking back, I wish one person on the one phone call had had been a bit more compassionate and said ‘are you sure you want to go through this?’

“The at-home abortion is being made to make you think that you’re doing it in the comfort of your own home without having to travel to a clinic or a hospital. But then you’ve got the memory of the loss of your own child in your home forever. Now my home is not my home; my happy, safe place. It’s the place where I took away my child. So, I can never think of my home as that happy, safe place it has always been.”

How you can help

It is crucial that this harmful regime is not made permanent. The Government’s consultation on whether DIY home abortions should be made permanent in England will close on 26 February.

In the last few days, SPUC is asking all pro-life people in England, who have not already responded to the consultation to make their voices heard and respond to this consultation.

You can find SPUC’s briefing on how to respond to the consultation in England here.

Blood stain on carpet is “all I have left of my baby”: Woman says her DIY abortion was like a “horror movie”