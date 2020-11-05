Emmerdale promotes eugenic abortion in new episodes as unborn baby is killed for having Down’s syndrome

British TV soap, Emmerdale, has been accused by SPUC of promoting eugenic abortion as new episodes will feature a couple deciding to kill their unborn baby by abortion for having Down’s syndrome.

Michael Robinson, SPUC Director of Communications said: “There is huge amount of negativity and stigma surrounding Down’s syndrome and people with Down’s syndrome in the UK. Storylines such as this contribute to this. When parents receive a Down’s syndrome diagnosis for their child, it can be very scary. It is important that parents are met with support and encouragement, not filled with fear. This storyline in Emmerdale risks promoting eugenic abortion which is a barbaric form of discrimination against disabled people.”

Spoilers for the ITV soap have revealed that in upcoming episodes, the TV soap couple Laurel and Jai will abort their unborn baby after receiving a Down’s syndrome diagnosis.

In Britain during 2019, 3,394 unborn children were killed by abortion after being diagnosed with a disability. 1,184 of these children were killed after being diagnosed with a chromosomal anomaly such as Down’s syndrome.

Abortion in TV shows

Abortion storylines have been featured frequently in British soaps. In 2019, Coronation Street, depicted the heart-breaking storyline of 14-year-old Amy Barlow who terminated her pregnancy in secret after getting hold of abortion drugs.

SPUC’s Mr Robinson said: “TV soaps carry a huge responsibility as they have the ability to shape public opinion and attitude. It would be encouraging for these shows to depict pregnancy in a positive way.

“It would have been fantastic for Emmerdale to feature an empowering and inclusive storyline which valued this unborn baby and helped remove the stigma which surrounds disability.”